DRDO ‘Dare to Dream’ contest: Application submission date extended till March 31

DRDO contest: The last date to apply for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) ‘Dare to Dream’ contest has been extended. The candidates can now apply till March 31, 2019 which was February 28 earlier. “On popular demand, the closing date of Dare to Dream DRDO innovation contest is extended to March 31, 2019,” read the official notification.

Interested candidates can apply either as individuals or as a start-up for a workable proposal that can impact various related domains. Even those start-ups that are run by a single person can apply. The winner of the contest in start-up category will get Rs 10 lakh and in individual category will be awarded Rs 5 lakh.

Only selected candidates will be informed. Top three candidates will be awarded Rs 5, 4 and 3 lakh respectively for individual and Rs 10, 8 and 6 lakh under start-up category.

DRDO contest: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age to apply for the contest. No upper age limit has been assigned by the organisation

Recognition: Those who are applying as a start-up should be controlled by Indians and recognised by the Department of Industry and Policy Promotion (DIPP)

DRDO contest: Areas of research

Area of research includes AI, autonomous system, cyber security, hypersonic technologies, quantum computing, smart material, soldier as a system and Tera Hz Communication.

DRDO contest: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘dare to dream: DRDO Innovation contest’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘register’ on the top end of the page

Step 5: Click on ‘individual’ or ‘start-up’ and fill the details

Candidates need to keep their phone handy as they will get an OTP on the email id/mobile number.