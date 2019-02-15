DRDO invites applications for innovative ideas, winning amount Rs 10 lakh

DRDO contest: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited entries from across the country for its ‘Dare to Dream’ contest on its official website, drdo.gov.in. Candidates need to select a challenge from the list given at the website and propose solutions to it.

Advertising

Interested candidates can apply either as individuals or as a start-up for a workable proposal that can impact various related domains. Even those start-ups that are run by a single person can apply. The application process has begun already and the last date to apply is February 28, 2019. The winner of the contest in start-up category will get Rs 10 lakh and in individual category will be awarded Rs 5 lakh.

Candidates will have to provide a write-up of 500 words for each challenge selected. The applicant will have to undergo a screening round wherein they will be judged by an expert committee. Shortlisted entries will be ranked later.

Only selected candidates will be informed. Top three candidates will be awarded Rs 5, 4 and 3 lakh respectively for individual and Rs 10, 8 and 6 lakh under start-up category.

DRDO contest: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age to apply for the contest. No upper age limit has been assigned by the organisation

Recognition: Those who are applying as a start-up should be controlled by Indians and recognised by the Department of Industry and Policy Promotion (DIPP)

DRDO contest: Areas of research

Area of research includes AI, autonomous system, cyber security, hypersonic technologies, quantum computing, smart material, soldier as a system and Tera Hz Communication

DRDO contest: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘dare to dream: DRDO Innovation contest’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘register’ on the top end of the page

Step 5: Click on ‘individual’ or ‘start-up’ and fill the details

Advertising

Candidates need to keep their phone handy as they will get an OTP on the email id/mobile number. A user ID will be generated based on which the candidates need to fill-up the form and share their proposal of innovation. Candidates need to submit the same before February 28, 2019.