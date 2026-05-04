DRDO announces internship with Rs 30,000 stipend, applications close on May 15

The Defence and Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has started the application process for its paid internship programme for the year 2026. This measure aims to offer students from an engineering background the opportunity to delve into defence research and cutting-edge technology development.
The application process began on April 1, 2026, and will continue up to May 15, 2026. Those who are interested can apply for the same via the official DRDO careers portal at drdo.gov.in by the last date. Students will be informed through mail once they are selected.
The internship programme is expected to last for a duration of four to six months. It will begin in May or June 2026. Candidates who get accepted will be paid a total stipend of Rs 30,000 for the entire duration of the internship. Those who complete the internship will also be provided with a certificate.
Final year students of B.E., B.Tech., M.E., M.Tech or any other engineering discipline are eligible to apply. Students with backlogs are not eligible. Students are advised to check the official DRDO website to confirm eligibility and other details.
This internship programme is offered by the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), which is a Research Laboratory under DRDO, Ministry of Defence. The location of the internship will be either in Delhi or Haldwani. Students can view the detailed notification for more information on vacancies at each location.
The internship is designed to enhance the research and technical skills of the students. They will be working on advanced defence technologies while collaborating with the engineers and scientists at DRDO. According to DRDO, this is a great opportunity for students to contribute towards national security and the self-reliance of the country.