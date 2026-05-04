DRDO announces internship with Rs 30,000 stipend, applications close on May 15

The Defence and Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has started the application process for its paid internship programme for the year 2026. This measure aims to offer students from an engineering background the opportunity to delve into defence research and cutting-edge technology development.

The application process began on April 1, 2026, and will continue up to May 15, 2026. Those who are interested can apply for the same via the official DRDO careers portal at drdo.gov.in by the last date. Students will be informed through mail once they are selected.

The internship programme is expected to last for a duration of four to six months. It will begin in May or June 2026. Candidates who get accepted will be paid a total stipend of Rs 30,000 for the entire duration of the internship. Those who complete the internship will also be provided with a certificate.