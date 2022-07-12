Dr Jayakara is the new Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University

Governor of Karnataka and chancellor of Bangalore University Thaawarchand Ghelot on Monday appointed Dr Jayakara SM, principal and head of the department of prosthodontics at Maruthi College of Dental Sciences & Research Centre as the vice chancellor of Bangalore University for a period of four years

This comes after Dr Venugopal KR, former vice chancellor, ended his tenure on June 12. However, Dr Cynthia Menezes, professor, department of management studies (Canara Bank School of Management Studies) was appointed as acting VC until a regular VC was appointed.

In fact, Jayakara is no stranger to controversy. His appointment as the acting VC of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Science (RGUHS) in June last year stirred a controversy in the political and academic circles. As an executive member of the Dental Council of India (DCI), Jayakara was accused of granting permission to dental colleges to teach postgraduate courses in lieu of bribes.

In January 2013, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also raided his office in Bengaluru after he was accused of accepting bribes. This also led to the minister of health and medical education Dr Sudhakar- who is also the pro VC of RGUHS- expressing his reservations against the appointment of ‘individuals with corruption allegations’.