Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Dr Jayakara is the new Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University

Jayakara is no stranger to controversy. His appointment as the acting VC of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Science (RGUHS) in June last year stirred a controversy in the political and academic circles

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru (karnataka)
July 12, 2022 2:51:37 pm
bangalore university new VCThis comes after Dr Venugopal KR, former vice chancellor, ended his tenure on June 12. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

Governor of Karnataka and chancellor of Bangalore University Thaawarchand Ghelot on Monday appointed Dr Jayakara SM, principal and head of the department of prosthodontics at Maruthi College of Dental Sciences & Research Centre as the vice chancellor of Bangalore University for a period of four years

This comes after Dr Venugopal KR, former vice chancellor, ended his tenure on June 12. However, Dr Cynthia Menezes, professor, department of management studies (Canara Bank School of Management Studies) was appointed as acting VC until a regular VC was appointed.

In fact, Jayakara is no stranger to controversy. His appointment as the acting VC of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Science (RGUHS) in June last year stirred a controversy in the political and academic circles. As an executive member of the Dental Council of India (DCI), Jayakara was accused of granting permission to dental colleges to teach postgraduate courses in lieu of bribes.

Read |Bangalore University students call off protest after varsity assurance over ‘halting’ funds transfer to UVCE

In January 2013, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also raided his office in Bengaluru after he was accused of accepting bribes. This also led to the minister of health and medical education Dr Sudhakar- who is also the pro VC of RGUHS- expressing his reservations against the appointment of ‘individuals with corruption allegations’.

