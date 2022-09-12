scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Dr Digambar Tukaram Shirke appointed as new Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University. 

Along with end of Dr Pednekar's term, other varsity authorities such as pro-VC, registrar among all will step down from their respective positions.

Pednekar was appointed as VC in the year 2018.

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in his capacity of Chancellor to all state universities, appointed Dr Digambar Tukaram Shirke as the in-charge VC of the University of Mumbai on Friday, after the former VC Dr Suhas Pednekar stepped down from the post on Saturday. Pednekar was appointed as VC in the year 2018. Even though his five year term is not completed, Dr. Pednekar stepped down after reaching retirement age of 65 years. 

The search for new VC for Mumbai University has now begun following the change in state government, “The search committee work will take two-three months to complete the process and recommend names. Until then, Dr. Shirke will continue to lead MU,” told an official from the Governor’s office. 

DU Admissions 2022 LIVE Updates

Dr Shirke who hails from Vadgaon in Hatkanangale Taluka of Kolhapur district has over 35 years of academic, research and administrative experience. After serving as head of the statistics department at Shivaji University from 2005 to 2015, Dr. Shirke was appointed Vice Chancellor of the same University. 

Along with the end of Dr Pednekar’s term, other varsity authorities such as pro-VC, registrar among all will step down from their respective positions. The Mumbai University VC search was in limbo for a while owing to the tussle between the state and Central government. The Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aaghadi had passed a bill amending the Maharashtra Universities Act which transferred powers of appointed state university VCs from the Governor to the state higher and technical education minister.

The bill remained pending at the Governor’s office for final approval. Following the Governor’s stand, the state government too delayed appointment of its representative on the search committee. Finally, additional chief secretary Anand Limaye has been appointed as the state government nominee on the VC search committee. 

 

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 01:22:07 pm
