Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University extends admission deadline for CUET aspirants

Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru today extended the admission deadline for students appearing in the Common Univerity Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The last date for application for students appearing in CUET is August 20.

“On considering several candidates’ request for extension of last date for making an application for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru, (www.base.ac.in) only for candidates who have applied for CUET- NTA UG and PG entrance exam and chosen this University as their preference, is extended up to August 20,” the official release reads.

The university offers 5-year integrated M.Sc. Economics, 2-year M.Sc Economics, and 2-year M.Sc Financial Economics.

The online application windows will be open at base.ac.in for the candidates for updating their 2nd PUC/class 12 marks and related documents until August 20, if not uploaded before.