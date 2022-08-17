Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University extends admission deadline for CUET aspirants

August 17, 2022 6:48:57 pm
Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru today extended the admission deadline for students appearing in the Common Univerity Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The last date for application for students appearing in CUET is August 20.
“On considering several candidates’ request for extension of last date for making an application for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru, (www.base.ac.in) only for candidates who have applied for CUET- NTA UG and PG entrance exam and chosen this University as their preference, is extended up to August 20,” the official release reads.
The university offers 5-year integrated M.Sc. Economics, 2-year M.Sc Economics, and 2-year M.Sc Financial Economics.
The online application windows will be open at base.ac.in for the candidates for updating their 2nd PUC/class 12 marks and related documents until August 20, if not uploaded before.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Jacqueline Fernandez shares cryptic note after ED names her as accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case: ‘I am strong, powerful…”
Maharashtra govt allots Rs 119 crore for those jailed during Emergency
Dalit child killed in Rajasthan: Chandra Shekhar Aazad stopped on way to meet boy’s family
From Neelima Rani to Bose Venkat, popular 90s Tamil TV stars come together for a nostalgic reunion
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurappa enters apex body
American Airlines to buy 20 Overture aircraft having ‘twice the normal speed’
Cattle smuggling: CBI freezes FDs worth Rs 16.97 cr belonging to Anubrata Mondal, family
Govt to set up expert groups to explore adoption of common chargers
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murderers in the Bilkis Bano case were set free
After Hardeep Puri’s tweet, AAP says BJP ‘hatching conspiracy’ to settle Rohingya in Delhi
India at 75: Country to soon get a ‘nationalistic’ Bharat font ‘rooted in Indian-ness’
Monkey, pythons, tortoises: Customs seize animals from passenger’s luggage at Chennai airport