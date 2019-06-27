Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi 84 78 73 65 60 70 B.A (Hons) Geography 90 85 81 76 65 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 86 78 74 60 50 60 B.A Programme 88 82 78 71 65 75 B.A (Hons) History 88 82 81 78 75 80 B.A (Hons) Social Work 86 80 77 70 60 70 B.Com (Hons) 94 88 82 75 70 85 B.A (Hons) Economics 93 86 82 75 65 85 B.Com 92 85 80 70 65 85 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 92 85 81 75 70 75
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 84.5 80.5 74 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 85 81 72 60 80 B.A (Hons) Geography 89 84 80 75 63 75 B.A (Hons) History 86.5 80 79 75 71 75 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 84 75 71 55 45 55 B.A (Hons) Hindi 82 76 71 62 55 65 B.A Programme 86 79 75 67 60 70 B.A (Hons) Social Work 83 76 74 65 55 62 B.Com (Hons) 93 86.5 80 71 66 80 B.Com 91 83 78 67 62 80
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 91.5 83.5 79.5 Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Geography 87.5 83 Closed Closed 60 68 B.A (Hons) Hindi 79 72 70 57 Closed 60 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 81 72 68 52 45 50 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 83.5 80 71.5 55 70 B.A (Hons) Social Work 79 71 70 62 50 55 B.A (Hons) History 85.5 79.5 78.5 74 68 68 B.A Programme 83 75 74 63 55 65 B.Com (Hons) 91.5 84 77 67 60 70 B.Com 89.5 81.5 76.5 64 57 70
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 82.5 78.5 Closed 65 Closed B.A (Hons) Geography 86.5 Closed 79.5 Closed 55 63 B.A (Hons) Hindi 77.5 Closed 69.5 55 Closed 54 B.A Programme 81 74.5 Closed 61 50 59 B.Com 89 80 Closed 60 50 63 B.Com (Hons) Closed 81 73 62 55 63 B.A (Hons) Social Work 78 70 69.75 60 45 50 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 79 69 66.5 48 40 45 B.A (Hons) Economics 91.5 82.5 78 70 50 65 B.A (Hons) History 84.5 Closed Closed Closed 62 62
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 78 67.5 65 46 40 68 B.A (Hons) History 83.5 Closed Closed Closed 58 73.5 B.A (Hons) Social Work Closed Closed Closed Closed 41 68 B.A Programme 79 74 Closed Closed 45 69 B.Com 87.5 78.5 76 75.5 45 77.5 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 82 78 Closed 61 81.5 B.A (Hons) Geography 86.25 Closed 79.25 Closed 53 76.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed 68.5 52 Closed 67.5 B.A (Hons) Economics 91 81.5 77 68 45 81 B.Com (Hons) 90.5 79 Closed 57 50 80.5
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 67.5 B.A (Hons) Geography 86 Closed 79 Closed 48 76 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita Closed 67.25 46 Closed 40 68 B.A (Hons) Economics 90.75 80 65 76 42 80.75 B.A (Hons) Social Work Closed Closed Closed 59 41 68 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 91.5 81 77 74 55 81.5 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 53 73.5 B.A Programme 78.75 Closed Closed 60.75 41 68.75 B.Com Closed 75.5 75.5 50 41 77.5 B.Com (Hons) 89 76 72.5 52 45 79
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 90.5 78 75.5 64 42 80 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 91 80.75 76.5 Closed 50 81 B.A (Hons) Hindi 77.25 Closed Closed 50 Closed 67.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita Closed Closed Closed 45 40 68 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 73.5 B.Com (Hons) 88.5 75 72 49 45 78.5 B.Com 87.25 Closed 75.25 49 41 77.25 B.A Programme Closed 73.75 Closed Closed 41 68.75 B.A (Hons) Social Work Closed 69 Closed Closed 41 68 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 82.5 Closed 74.75 47 76 Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 49 Closed 67.25 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 76 74.5 61 40 80.5 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed 74.25 46 76 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita Closed Closed Closed 45 40 68 B.Com (Hons) Closed 72 70 45 40 78.5 B.A Programme Closed 73 Closed 60 40 68.75 B.Com Closed 74.5 74 47 40 77.25 B.A (Hons) Social Work Closed 68 Closed Closed 40 68 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 79 75.5 Closed Closed 81 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 45 73.5
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Geography 85 Closed Closed 73 45 75 B.A (Hons) Hindi 75.25 Closed Closed 45 Closed 65.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 76 Closed Closed 45 40 66 B.A (Hons) History 82.5 Closed Closed Closed 40 72.5 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 89 76 72 Closed 45 79 B.A (Hons) Economics 89 73 72 58 40 79 B.A (Hons) Social Work Closed Closed Closed Closed 40 68 B.Com 84 73 71 45 40 74 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed 40 68.75 B.Com (Hons) 85.5 68 69 45 40 75.5
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 45 Closed 65.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita 75.5 Closed Closed 45 40 65.5 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 88 75 71 Closed 40 78 B.Com (Hons) 85 65 68.5 45 40 75 B.A (Hons) History 82 Closed Closed Closed 40 72 B.Com 82.5 71 68 42 38 72.5 B.A (Hons) Geography 84.5 Closed Closed 72 43 74.5 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed 37 68.75 B.A (Hons) Economics 87.5 71 70 55 40 77.5 B.A (Hons) Social Work Closed Closed Closed Closed 40 68

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.