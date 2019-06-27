Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Toggle Menu
Delhi University (DU), Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
84
78
73
65
60
70
B.A (Hons) Geography
90
85
81
76
65
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
86
78
74
60
50
60
B.A Programme
88
82
78
71
65
75
B.A (Hons) History
88
82
81
78
75
80
B.A (Hons) Social Work
86
80
77
70
60
70
B.Com (Hons)
94
88
82
75
70
85
B.A (Hons) Economics
93
86
82
75
65
85
B.Com
92
85
80
70
65
85
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
92
85
81
75
70
75
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
84.5
80.5
74
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
85
81
72
60
80
B.A (Hons) Geography
89
84
80
75
63
75
B.A (Hons) History
86.5
80
79
75
71
75
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
84
75
71
55
45
55
B.A (Hons) Hindi
82
76
71
62
55
65
B.A Programme
86
79
75
67
60
70
B.A (Hons) Social Work
83
76
74
65
55
62
B.Com (Hons)
93
86.5
80
71
66
80
B.Com
91
83
78
67
62
80
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
91.5
83.5
79.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Geography
87.5
83
Closed
Closed
60
68
B.A (Hons) Hindi
79
72
70
57
Closed
60
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
81
72
68
52
45
50
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
83.5
80
71.5
55
70
B.A (Hons) Social Work
79
71
70
62
50
55
B.A (Hons) History
85.5
79.5
78.5
74
68
68
B.A Programme
83
75
74
63
55
65
B.Com (Hons)
91.5
84
77
67
60
70
B.Com
89.5
81.5
76.5
64
57
70
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
82.5
78.5
Closed
65
Closed
B.A (Hons) Geography
86.5
Closed
79.5
Closed
55
63
B.A (Hons) Hindi
77.5
Closed
69.5
55
Closed
54
B.A Programme
81
74.5
Closed
61
50
59
B.Com
89
80
Closed
60
50
63
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
81
73
62
55
63
B.A (Hons) Social Work
78
70
69.75
60
45
50
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
79
69
66.5
48
40
45
B.A (Hons) Economics
91.5
82.5
78
70
50
65
B.A (Hons) History
84.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
62
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
78
67.5
65
46
40
68
B.A (Hons) History
83.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
73.5
B.A (Hons) Social Work
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
41
68
B.A Programme
79
74
Closed
Closed
45
69
B.Com
87.5
78.5
76
75.5
45
77.5
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
82
78
Closed
61
81.5
B.A (Hons) Geography
86.25
Closed
79.25
Closed
53
76.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
68.5
52
Closed
67.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
91
81.5
77
68
45
81
B.Com (Hons)
90.5
79
Closed
57
50
80.5
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
67.5
B.A (Hons) Geography
86
Closed
79
Closed
48
76
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
Closed
67.25
46
Closed
40
68
B.A (Hons) Economics
90.75
80
65
76
42
80.75
B.A (Hons) Social Work
Closed
Closed
Closed
59
41
68
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
91.5
81
77
74
55
81.5
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
53
73.5
B.A Programme
78.75
Closed
Closed
60.75
41
68.75
B.Com
Closed
75.5
75.5
50
41
77.5
B.Com (Hons)
89
76
72.5
52
45
79
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
90.5
78
75.5
64
42
80
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
91
80.75
76.5
Closed
50
81
B.A (Hons) Hindi
77.25
Closed
Closed
50
Closed
67.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
40
68
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
73.5
B.Com (Hons)
88.5
75
72
49
45
78.5
B.Com
87.25
Closed
75.25
49
41
77.25
B.A Programme
Closed
73.75
Closed
Closed
41
68.75
B.A (Hons) Social Work
Closed
69
Closed
Closed
41
68
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
82.5
Closed
74.75
47
76
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
49
Closed
67.25
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
76
74.5
61
40
80.5
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
74.25
46
76
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
40
68
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
72
70
45
40
78.5
B.A Programme
Closed
73
Closed
60
40
68.75
B.Com
Closed
74.5
74
47
40
77.25
B.A (Hons) Social Work
Closed
68
Closed
Closed
40
68
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
79
75.5
Closed
Closed
81
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
73.5
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Geography
85
Closed
Closed
73
45
75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
75.25
Closed
Closed
45
Closed
65.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
76
Closed
Closed
45
40
66
B.A (Hons) History
82.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
72.5
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
89
76
72
Closed
45
79
B.A (Hons) Economics
89
73
72
58
40
79
B.A (Hons) Social Work
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
68
B.Com
84
73
71
45
40
74
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
68.75
B.Com (Hons)
85.5
68
69
45
40
75.5
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
Closed
65.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi Patrikarita
75.5
Closed
Closed
45
40
65.5
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
88
75
71
Closed
40
78
B.Com (Hons)
85
65
68.5
45
40
75
B.A (Hons) History
82
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
72
B.Com
82.5
71
68
42
38
72.5
B.A (Hons) Geography
84.5
Closed
Closed
72
43
74.5
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
37
68.75
B.A (Hons) Economics
87.5
71
70
55
40
77.5
B.A (Hons) Social Work
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
68
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

