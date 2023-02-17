Dr Abhay Jere appointed as Vice Chairman of AICTE

Dr Abhay Jere who was appointed as the Vice Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on February 10 took charge on February 14 at AICTE HQ, Delhi.

Dr Abhay Jere was the Chief Innovation Officer at the Government Ministry of Human Resources Development. Dr Abhay Jere is appointed for a period of three years or till attaining the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

Dr Abhay Jere is instrumental in creating a network of Innovation Councils. Through the Ministry of Education, Indian Innovation Councils (IICs) are now in place in 6500 educational institutions to facilitate the creation of local innovation ecosystems in these institutions while creating their own startups during research.

Most recently, he has also been instrumental in designing a unique MBA programme in ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ presented by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Dr Jere is committed to raising awareness of the need for innovation and entrepreneurship among Indians and is a regular columnist in well-known English and local newspapers. He also produced ‘India First Leadership’ Talk Series which will be broadcast on Lok Sabha TV.