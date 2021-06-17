DPSRU to offer diploma course in Mediation and Yoga Sciences: Sisodia

Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM of Delhi announces the launch date of Diploma course in Meditation and Yoga Sciences at DPSRU, Delhi.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Wednesday said that the AAP government will launch a diploma course in Meditation and Yoga Sciences at Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences Research University (DPSRU).

The course will be launched by Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, on the occasion of the International Yoga Day on June 21. It is a part of the vision of the state government, which was announced in the Delhi Budget 2021 plans to make yoga a crucial part of people’s daily life.

“Yoga and meditation are a big part of our rich and diverse Indian history. People abroad have made yoga a big part of their daily lives. It is time to turn the vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal into reality and make yoga a mass movement that reaches each and every household and impacts people positively,” said Manish Sisodia.

“Any student who has taken any stream in class 12 can opt for this diploma course after graduating from school. After completion of the diploma programme, the student will be able to teach yoga as a professional trainer,” he further added.

While the main centre for this diploma course will be housed at DPSRU, several satellite centres will be set up across Delhi.