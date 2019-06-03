DOTE, TNDTE Diploma result April 2019 to be declared soon: How to check

DOTE, TNDTE Diploma result April 2019: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) or the Department of Technical Education (DOTE), Tamil Nadu is expected to declare the result for TNDTE DOTE result for the second, fourth and sixth semester today anytime soon. The official website where candidates can check their score is tndte.gov.in.

The result will also be available at the official websites — intradote.tn.nic.in and tndte.gov.in. The TN diploma exams are conducted twice a year and this will be the result of the exams conducted in April 2019.

DOTE, TNDTE Diploma result April 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the home page, click on the result link

Step 3: Fill-in the registration number and log-in

Step 4: Result will appear on screen

The link has not been activated yet and is expected to be live anytime soon.

The application forms for lateral entry into second year diploma courses for the academic year 2019-20 in government polytechnic colleges were issued in May.

About DOTE

The Directorate of Technical Education was established on October 14, 1957. The Higher Education Department was formed in 1997, after bifurcation from the Education, Science and Technology Department of Secretariat.