Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

DOST Admissions: TSCHE announces schedule for special drive; check dates

DOST Admissions: Degree Online Services, Telangana will begin the special drive from October 25 till October 31. The registration fee is Rs 400.

DOST Admissions: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today released the schedule for a special drive for DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) online admissions. The registration drive will begin from October 25. Candidates who did not register before, can register now by paying a registration fee of Rs 400.

According to the official schedule, the registration window will close on October 28. The window for web options will open on October 26 and close on October 28. The verification of certificates at UHLCs will take place on October 28.

After that, seat allotment results will be announced on October 29, and online self-reporting will take place from October 29 to 31. Candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges on October 31. Only the students who have self-reported online can report to allotted colleges on October 31.

The aspirants who have already registered but did not get a seat are also eligible for DOST special drive with their DOST ID and PIN. Students who have already confirmed the colleges by submitting the CCOTP can also participate in the special drive to change their course in the same college. The TSCHE has advised the candidates to exercise more number of web options to secure a seat.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 12:59:58 pm
