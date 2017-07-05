Telangana DOST 2017 allotment results declared at dost.cgg.gov.in

Candidates who gain allotment will be eligible for UG courses at colleges affiliated with various universities including Osmania University Candidates who gain allotment will be eligible for UG courses at colleges affiliated with various universities including Osmania University

DOST 2017 allotment results: The second allotment results for the Degree Online Services of Telangana (DOST) has been published on July 6 by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) at dost.cgg.gov.in. Candidates can check their allotment results from the official website and keep checking this page for further information.

According to reports, about 2,70,014 out of 4,10,047 seats remained vacant after the first phase of the allotment at 1,089 colleges. Out of 1,42,860 seats available in the Osmania University region, 57,950 students got admission in 409 colleges.

After the allotment results are announced, students will be required to report to their respective colleges from July 3 to July 7. Candidates who gain allotment will be eligible for undergraduate courses at various colleges affiliated with Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University and Palamuru University for the academic session of 2017-18.

Steps to check DOST 2017 second allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website for DOST (dost.cgg.gov.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, login to the site with your registration number.

Step 3: Click on the link for the second allotment list to check your admission status.

Step 4: Keep a copy of the information for further reference.

