Doon School summer leadership programme’s applications open, check details

Doon summer leadership programme: The Doon School, Dehradun has invited applications for the sixth residential summer leadership programme. The summer camp will begin from May 21 and conclude on June 3, 2019. The application process has begun and will conclude on April 30, 2019.

Interested candidates can apply at the official website, doonschool.com. The summer camp claims to train students in ‘leadership’ by teaching design thinking, performing adventure activities and disciplines including history, geography, philosophy and economics. Students from class 6 to class 12 can apply for the same.

Doon summer leadership programme: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, doonschool.com

Step 2: Click on ‘registrations for summer at Doon 2019’ link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘application form’ in the main tab

Step 5: Click on ‘download application form’

Step 6: Fill the form and send it to ‘summer.doon@doonschool.com’

Step 7: Make payment

Candidates will have to send a short personal essay and reference from a teacher. Once candidates receive acknowledgement on acceptance of the application, they will have to pay the fee and confirm their place. The course cost is Rs 1,45,000 exclusive of transport to and from school.

The Doon School has been established in 1935. The former prime minister of India, late Rajiv Gandhi had studied in the institute.