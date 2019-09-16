Doodle For Google 2019: Winner to get Rs 5 lakh scholarship

Doodle For Google 2019: Google has announced the “2019 Doodle 4 Google” contest inviting creative, art-loving students from across India to bring their imagination to life for the search engine giant’s logo. This year’s theme for the doodle is “When I grow up, I hope”.

The doodle, incorporating letters G-o-o-g-l-e, can be created using crayons, clay, water colours and graphic design.

“One national winner will receive a Rs 5 lakh college scholarship, a Rs 2 lakh technology package for their school/ non-profit organization, and the winning doodle will be showcased on Google’s India Homepage on November 14, 2019,” read the official notification.

The candidates can submit their doodle by September 30 through both online and offline mode.

The winner would win a Rs 5 lakh college scholarship, along with the opportunity to share their inspiration through their artwork. The contest is open to students from Class 1 to 10.

A panel of guest judges including the doodle team will review the entries this year. The internal judging and jury votes would finally shortlist the top 20 doodles that would be put up for public voting from October 21 to November 6, 2019.

The first edition of “Doodle 4 Google India” was held in 2009 and the theme was “My India”. The same contest also runs in regions including Canada, Latin America and other Asian countries.