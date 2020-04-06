COVID-19: Don’t withdraw job offers, HRD Minister appeals to campus recruiters

In his appeal, Pokhriyal said the present crisis is temporary and the government is taking measures to pull the country out of it. (File) In his appeal, Pokhriyal said the present crisis is temporary and the government is taking measures to pull the country out of it. (File)

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal issued a public appeal Monday to all campus recruiters asking them not to withdraw jobs offered to graduating students of technical education institutions.

Pokhriyal’s statement comes two days after IIT-Delhi director Ramgopal Rao’s public appeal on social media. Rao had argued that since all IITs strictly follow the equal opportunity principle (one candidate, one job), withdrawing an offer would mean students “will end up not having any job right now”.

As first reported by The Indian Express on April 4, a leading US-based consultancy rescinded its offer to students across IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Madras, IIM-Ahmedabad, IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta this week. This is being seen as an early warning sign across campuses, putting as it does a question mark over jobs secured by the graduating batch of these top engineering and business schools. The COVID-19 lockdown and the looming economic distress, the IITs and IIMs fear, could force many more companies to rethink their placement offers.

In his appeal, Pokhriyal said the present crisis is temporary and the government is taking measures to pull the country out of it. He also said the students offered jobs during the campus placement drive are among the country’s brightest and they can help their recruiters in times of crisis.

In a meeting held with all director of IITs last week, Pohkriyal had asked directors to hold special placement drive for students affected by cancelled job offers. IIT-Delhi and IIT-Kanpur have decided to do so in July-August.

