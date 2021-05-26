Don’t take admissions in unrecognised institutes, DTE Maharashtra warns students

DTE is worried about the issues faced by the students in the past after taking admissions in unrecognised colleges and sought relief from DTE authorities later. (File photo/ Representational image)

Even as the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra has started preparations for the coming academic year with the enrolment of colleges and institutes being done and plans for conducting a CET for first-year diploma courses, it has issued an urgent notice for parents and students to be wary of fake universities and unrecognised institutes offering ‘bogus degrees’.

With admission season for various technical and professional courses in Maharashtra around the corner, the DTE is worried about the issues faced by the students in the past after taking admissions in unrecognised colleges and sought relief from DTE authorities later. The notice on the department’s website says that it will be the sole responsibility of students and parents to verify the affiliation of the institution as well as the validity of the degree.

Issued by Abhay Wagh, Director, DTE, the notice asks students seeking admissions to engineering, pharmacy, architecture, hotel management and such courses to first verify if colleges they are seeking admission for, are recognised by various regulatory authorities and only then proceed for admissions.

The circular states that degrees in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Planning, B.Voc, MBA, MCA, M.Pharmacy, ME or M.Tech, M.Arch must be approved by either the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), Pharmacy Council of India, Council of Architecture, University Grants Commission, Maharashtra State Directorate of Technical Education, and the Government of Maharashtra. The list and information of the syllabus have been made available on the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education.

“There are a list of websites where students and parents can check the list of approved courses and institutes, this list can be accessed at http://www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. If students are unable to access the list on the website, they can call the DTE regional directorates or helpline numbers,” said the notice.

This is not the first time that the DTE has issued such a notice but it has become a common practice before admission season begins for the last few years. DTE officials said that despite regular warnings, every year many complaints are received from parents and students who get carried away by tall claims of institutes and later realise the non-validity of degrees.