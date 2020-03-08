Don’t scare examinees in name of CCTV cameras: PSEB instructs exam centers staff

Students from class 8, 10 and 12 are undergoing board examinations in external centres and CCTV cameras have been installed in selected centers to keep an eye on cheating and other issues. Representational Image/ file Students from class 8, 10 and 12 are undergoing board examinations in external centres and CCTV cameras have been installed in selected centers to keep an eye on cheating and other issues. Representational Image/ file

Disclosing that the complaints have been received against some staff members who are trying to ‘scare’ examinees in name of CCTV cameras in the ongoing board examinations, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) in its latest order has instructed the superintendents and controllers of exam centers to not indulge in any such practise.

Students from class 8, 10 and 12 are undergoing board examinations in external centres and CCTV cameras have been installed in selected centers to keep an eye on cheating and other issues.

In the latest PSEB order addressed to all superintendents and controllers of exam centers across state, the board has said that it has been brought in the notice of authorities that some ‘superintendents and controllers in some CCTV installed examination centers are scaring children in name of CCTV cameras.

Adding that the board chairman has taken a strict notice of the complaints received, the order further says that this practice can really affect children especially those from class-8 because of their young age.

Giving the fresh set of instructions to the staff, PSEB orders state: 1) At no cost, the environment of fear should be created in the exam centres, 2) Students should not be scared in name of CCTV cameras installed, 3) In sensitive centres also where board has approved videography, students writing exams should not be disturbed in any way, 4) videographers should not go inside rooms where exams are going on, he should shoot while standing at the room’s entrance only, 5) Create friendly environment for students at all centres, 6) Students should not be made to undergo frisking or checking again and again, don’t make them stand again and again and don’t waste their time, 7) Special and differently-abled persons appearing for exams should be given all facilities.

