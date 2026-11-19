The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged students, parents and guardians not to rely solely on advertisements or claims made by educational institutions about their recognition and approval status, and to independently verify their legal status before seeking admission or entering into any academic or financial arrangement.

The advisory comes following a recent Supreme Court order in a fake college case. The UGC advised all concerned authorities and institutions, particularly students, parents, guardians, and members of the general public, to exercise due caution and verify the authenticity and legal status of an educational institution before seeking admission or entering into any academic or financial arrangement with it.

The commission also asked them to verify whether the institution has obtained the requisite recognition, approvals or permissions from the UGC and other statutory and regulatory authorities, wherever applicable.

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“…Whether the institution has been legally established or recognized under the applicable laws, Whether the institution is legally authorized to offer the programme concerned and award the relevant degree or qualification under the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, and other applicable laws,”UGC said in a circular.

It also asked parents and students to verify whether the programme, mode of study and location of delivery, including distance education, online education, off-campus centres and study centres, are permitted under the applicable laws and regulations.

Further, UGC cautioned the public against relying solely on advertisements, websites, brochures, social media posts or claims made by institutions regarding their recognition, affiliation, approvals or authority to award degrees.

“Such claims should be independently verified through official sources, including the UGC website and the websites of the concerned statutory and regulatory authorities,” it said.

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Further, it asked the public to refer to UGC website and the list of fake universities and colleges for the purpose of verification.

The UGC has also published a category-wise list of universities, according to which there about 523 central, state, deemed to be universities.

It further asked all the concerned authorities and institutions to promote public awareness and safeguard the academic and financial interests of students and the general public.

Check the list of fake universities

Delhi

University Name All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi. United Nations University, Delhi Vocational University, Delhi ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi – 110 008 Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033 Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University) Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085 World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), Pitampura, New Delhi-110034 Institute of Management and Engineering, 1810/4, Ist Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur

Haryana

University’s Name Magic & Art University, Faridabad Rajasthan University’s Name Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Bhiwadi

Uttar Pradesh

University Name Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh – 227 105 Mahamaya Technical University, PO – Maharishi Nagar, Sector 110, Noida – 201304

Jharkhand

University’s Name Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi

Andhra Pradesh

University Name Christ New Testament Deemed University, Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016

Arunachal Pradesh

University Name Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

West Bengal

University Name Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research,8-A, Diamond Harbour Road

Maharashtra

University Name Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra

Puducherry

University Name Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009

In an earlier notification in March 2022, UGC also included these two universities in Kerala and Karnataka as fake.

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Karnataka & Kerala