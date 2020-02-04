Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Don’t pressure children for good marks, urges Child rights panel

Rajasthan State Child Rights Protection Commission chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal said the percentage of students committing suicide due to the exam pressure was the highest in the country, which needed to be curbed urgently

By: PTI | Jaipur | Updated: February 4, 2020 9:57:47 am
Representational Image/ File

Sounding a word of caution, Rajasthan State Child Rights Protection Commission chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal on Monday urged parents not to pressure their children for good marks in the upcoming board examinations.

Beniwal said the percentage of students committing suicide due to the exam pressure was the highest in the country, which needed to be curbed urgently.

Addressing a workshop organised by the national and state child rights panels, Beniwal asked district education officials to talk to parents to make efforts so that children did not feel the pressure of the examinations.

Rajasthan State Child Rights Protection Commission member said they had taken the initiative of holding district-level workshops in 10 districts of the state, in which the district education officers would be told how to deal with exam stress among children.

