Don’t dwell on bad times, focus on lessons learnt, PM tells class 12 students

THERE’S NO point dwelling on bad times and one should focus on lessons learned and use them to move ahead in life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students in an interaction on Thursday. He was referring to the devastation wreaked by the second wave of the pandemic.

The Education Ministry held a virtual interaction with a select group of Class 12 students on Thursday, just two days after the government scrapped the CBSE Board examinations. The PM surprised the students by dropping in during this interaction to gauge their reaction to the government’s decision.

Several students shared their experiences with the prime minister about how the announcement brought relief for them and ended a long spell of uncertainty.

Hiteshwar Sharma, a Class 12 student from Panchkula, said, “The pressure on us was just increasing every day. I was preparing to be among the toppers but I feel what is studied is never wasted.”

When the PM asked the students about whether the cancellation of exams created a vacuum for them as they must have been busy studying and making timetables so far, a student from Guwahati said, “Sir, you have said before that exams should be celebrated as a festival. So, there was no fear in my mind for examinations. Though circumstances outside were not good, I had faith that a wise decision will be taken.”

Some parents shared their thoughts about how students can focus now on college admissions.

Modi told the students that the decision to cancel exams was taken in their interest. “The Covid period has shown us examples of team spirit…We have faced trouble, but will come out of stronger…that’s the message many Indians are giving out,” Modi said. —With PTI Inputs