Don’t approve new syllabus yet: Delhi University AC members to V-C

Eight members of Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC), belonging to the National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF), have written to the Vice-Chancellor asking that the contentious syllabi of the four undergraduate courses not be approved immediately.

They said that more “comprehensive” deliberations were needed on the syllabus, and therefore, barring the syllabus of the first semester, which has already begun, approval for the rest be kept on hold for now.

The AC members have also demanded that an “independent inquiry committee be constituted to expose the persons behind the conspiracy against academics, Indian culture and Indian state”.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to M K Pandit, Chairman of the Oversight Committee, to which the approved syllabus has been sent for further action.

V-C Yogesh Tyagi did not respond to calls and texts seeking a comment. When asked if the Oversight Committee would consider the demand, Chairperson M K Pandit said, “It’s not individuals who decide; there is a process and a committee will decide after due deliberations.” He did not respond to queries regarding the next possible step, after the committee takes a decision on the syllabi.