JEE Main 2020 to be conducted from January 6, read these books to recommended by experts

NTA JEE Main 2020: If you are going to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main scheduled to held January 6 to 11, 2020 for admission to undergraduate engineering courses, then you must be aware of the difficulty level of the exam. This year, 9.3 lakh (9,34,608) candidates have applied for the exam. While many institutes including the Indian Naval Academy enrol students based on the JEE Main score, it is also the pre-requisite for JEE Advanced which is the entry-level exam for admission to Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

While both toppers and teachers swear-by the NCERTs for preparation for the national-level competitive examinations, once you are done with your basic preparation and are ready to solve more complex questions, it is difficult to find the right kind of practice material. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the exam pattern from this year by adding numerical type long-form questions to the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) list. To practice based on the new syllabus, check the books recommended by experts –

Akhand Swaroop Pandit, founder, Catalyst, recommended the following books for aspirants

— For algebra, differential and integral calculus: Arihant Publication

— SL Loney for trigonometry and coordinate geometry

— HC Verma and Irodov for Physics

— Numerical Chemistry by P Bahadur

— Organic Chemistry by MS Chauhan

Akhil Shahani, Managing Director, The Shahani Group suggested these reads –

— Fundamentals of physics – halliday & resnick

— Concepts of physics – HC Verma

— A textbook of organic chemistry – OP Tandon

— A Textbook of Physical chemistry – RK Gupta

— Objective Mathematics – RD Sharma

— Complete mathematics – Ravi Prakash & Ajay Kumar

Additionally, he said, it was equally important for that the ‘students should ensure that they get enough sleep before the exams, take 10 min breaks every 1 hour of studying, eat a balanced diet and do not stress’.

More changes in JEE Main 2021

Further, from next year onwards, the JEE Main will be conducted in multiple languages and will give preference to states with the maximum number of applicants. Going by the maximum number of candidates rule, Marathi and Telugu would be added first in the JEE Main. From Maharashtra, 1.1 lakh applications were received from April 2019 exam. While from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the combined number of candidates stood at 1.60 lakh.

