Don Bosco University made quality higher education affordable in North East: Assam Governor

Appreciating the Assam Don Bosco University for its effort to make the quality higher education affordable, Assam Governor Prof. Jagadish Mukhi on Saturday said the University has brought tremendous value to north-east India. The Governor said this while delivering the keynote address in the 7th Convocation ceremony of the Assam Don Bosco University. He said the Assam Don Bosco University deserves praise for making professional and higher education accessible to the weaker sections of society.

“For all the graduating students, you have worked so hard and come so far to reach this milestone. This day is a celebration for you, your families, your faculty and for everyone at this University who supported you in this journey,” Prof. Mukhi said. He said that with a youth population of about 600 million, more than half of India’s population are under 25 years old. “As per trends, by 2020, India will have the largest young workforce becoming the world’s youngest country with a median age of 29 years,” he said, adding the role of youth power will collectively determine the future of the country.

A total of 766 degrees were conferred; 177 were from Bachelor of Technology alone. Under the Distance Education Programme of the University, 328 students from 44 countries were also conferred degrees in various disciplines. Gold Medals under various categories were awarded to 17 outstanding graduates with the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average in each programme.

