DoE temporarily halts admission process at 44 schools that didn’t upload criteria in time

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Saturday published a list of 105 ‘defaulter schools’, which failed to upload their admission criteria to the department’s website by the stipulated last date, and ordered that the admission process in these schools be put on hold until they do so. In the evening, the list was trimmed to 44 schools.

Private schools were directed through a circular dated November 26 to upload their admission criteria to a portal provided in the DoE’s website latest by December 14, which was also the last date to publish criteria for admission to open seats in their entry-level classes—nursery, kindergarten or Class I. Following this, the admission procedure for these schools opened on Saturday, with forms being made available to parents.

The DoE said as of 1 pm on December 15, 105 schools had not uploaded their admission criteria. Providing an extension upto 9 pm on December 15, the DoE threatened that if they did not do so by then, action would be taken under Section 24(4) of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, which states if a school’s management fails to comply with directions from DoE, the Director may consider —after taking into account the school’s report — stopping the school’s aid, withdrawing recognition or, except in the case of a minority school, taking over the school.

Later in the day, as most schools complied with the directive, the list was cut down to 44 schools.

The DoE ordered the admission process of ‘defaulter schools’ be put on hold, until they followed directions in the interest of ‘transparency, reasonability and uniformity in admission’. It advised parents not to approach these schools for admissions until they complied.