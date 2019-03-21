DoE seeks extension of contracts of guest teachers till Aug 31

Seeking an extension of the guest teacher arrangement till August 31, the Directorate of Education (DoE) Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that guest teachers make up 38% of the teachers working in its schools and 100 % of the teaching strength in the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) project. The High Court has listed the matter for hearing on March 28.

On February 28, the contracts of these teachers, “as a stopgap arrangement”, ended on the order of the High Court. While requesting further extension, the DoE also said, “Since the annual examinations for the academic session 2018-2019 in government schools are on, evaluation of answer scripts of CBSE examinations of class X and XII are on, (it) involve services of 21,880 guest teachers…”

In 2017, Education Minister Manish Sisodia had announced that students who failed twice in the class X board examinations would be enrolled in NIOS centres to ensure that they do not drop out of the education system. The exam held by it last year saw a pass percentage of 43%.

DoE also submitted that it has sent DSSSB requisitions for 10,591 permanent teacher vacancies. This is in addition to the 9,556 vacancies against which examinations were held last year, but the recruitment process has not been completed.