DoE relief for disabled kids seeking school admission

Children with disabilities who did not secure nursery admission this academic session can apply once again, with the Directorate of Education (DoE) inviting fresh applications under the category.

The moves comes following orders from the Delhi High Court, which directed the department to reserve 3% of the 25% EWS/DG category seats for the differently abled, as per the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016.

The court issued the directions while hearing a PIL filed in 2014 by the father of a child with disability. The plea claimed that the guidelines under the RTE Act had completely ignored the interests of children with special needs and disabilities. The court had then questioned why there was no reservation for the disabled. Incidentally, reservation for people with disability is mandated at 5% under the Act.

According to officials, those who had applied earlier under the mentally and physically disabled categories have to apply afresh. The neighbourhood criteria will not apply to admissions under this category. However, the reservation does not apply to minority private schools in the city.

The last date to submit applications is August 13, and the tentative date of computerised draw of lots is August 21.

