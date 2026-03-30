DoE Result 2026: Delhi Class 9th, 11th results 2026 at edudel.nic.in

DoE Result 2026 at edudel.nic.in: The Directorate of Education Delhi (DoE) is expected to announce the annual examination results for Classes 9 and 11 soon, as per media reports. Once released, students who appeared for the exams will be able to download their scorecards from the official website at edudel.nic.in. Candidates will be required to use their login credentials such as student-id, class, section, date of birth and visual code for verification.
As per available information, students will need to enter details such as class, student ID, section and date of birth to access their results. Once released, the scorecards will be available online for easy download.
For more updates on DOE results, exams, syllabus and more, check IE Education
Step 1: Visit the official website at edudel.nic.in
Step 2: Go to the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the ‘Results 2025-26’ link
Step 4: Select the link for Class 9 or Class 11 result
Step 5: Enter your student ID, class, section and date of birth
Step 6: Submit the details to view your result
Step 7: Download and print the scorecard for future reference
The result document will include important details such as student information, subject-wise marks, overall performance and result status. Students and parents are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the scorecard. In case of any error, they should immediately contact the school authorities for correction.
After the declaration of results, students who are not satisfied with their marks will be allowed to appear for supplementary or improvement exams. The schedule for these exams will be announced by schools separately. Those who clear the exams will be promoted to the next class, with Class 9 students moving to Class 10 and Class 11 students progressing to Class 12.