DoE Result 2026: Delhi Class 9th, 11th results 2026 at edudel.nic.in

DoE Result 2026 at edudel.nic.in: The Directorate of Education Delhi (DoE) is expected to announce the annual examination results for Classes 9 and 11 soon, as per media reports. Once released, students who appeared for the exams will be able to download their scorecards from the official website at edudel.nic.in. Candidates will be required to use their login credentials such as student-id, class, section, date of birth and visual code for verification.

As per available information, students will need to enter details such as class, student ID, section and date of birth to access their results. Once released, the scorecards will be available online for easy download.