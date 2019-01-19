DoE directive: Go back to being called Presidium, three schools told

Three schools that had changed their name from Presidium to Prudence two months ago have been directed by the Directorate of Education (DoE) to function under the name Presidium again. The DoE has threatened to derecognise the schools if they do not comply.

In three separate notices dated January 17, the principals of the three schools — in Dwarka Sector 16, Dwarka Sector 22 and Ashok Vihar — were directed to submit compliance reports within three days, “failing which it will be presumed that the (concerned Presidium school) has ceased to function as a recognised school, for which appropriate action shall be taken accordingly”.

According to the notices, the schools had changed their names without prior approval of the DoE and were required to function as ‘Presidium’ until approval regarding the change was issued.

In mid-November, The Indian Express had reported that three schools under the prominent Presidium franchise had informed parents that they had chosen to disassociate from it due to alleged financial irregularities and that they would be known as ‘Prudence’ schools under the chairmanship of G S Matharoo, who was part of the management team of Presidium group in the role of advisor.

Since then, Matharoo has maintained that the decision to change the name of the schools had been cleared through unanimous resolutions passed by the governing bodies of all three schools, and that the DoE was approached for approval after the change was made.

However, a DoE official said the due process for such a change necessitates prior approval. “Name change is not illegal in itself but approval from all three stakeholders — governing bodies, managing committees and parent-teacher associations — is required, following which justifiable reasons for the change have to be furnished to the DoE. This also has to be accompanied by an undertaking that the school will continue to carry all liabilities it did under the previous name. This process was bypassed,” the official claimed.

The official said that the post-facto request is currently being processed by the department, but until a final approval is granted, the schools cannot function under the name ‘Prudence’.

The schools have been operating with a new ‘Prudence’ logo, signboards, ID cards and school uniforms for the last two months.