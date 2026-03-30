Edudel.nic.in, DoE Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Results declared for all streams at edudel.nic.in

Delhi School Class 9th 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: When and where will I get scorecards (Screengrab from official website)

DoE Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 Link at edudel.nic.in LIVE Updates: The Directorate of Education Delhi (DoE) has declared the Class 9 and Class 11 annual examination results today, on March 30. Candidates can check the official website at edudel.nic.in for the result link and download scorecard PDFs.

DoE Delhi School Class 9, 11 Result 2026: How to Check Scorecard

With the scorecards released, students will be able to access their results online using key credentials such as Student ID, class, section, and date of birth. The online marksheet will include subject-wise scores, overall result status, and other academic details. Schools will likely issue official mark sheets later, after the online declaration of results.

Story continues below this ad

For more updates on board results, exams, syllabus, and more, check IE Education

For students in Class 9 and 11, these results are important as they decide if they move up and which subjects they’ll get to pick next year, for board exams. Since the new session typically kicks off in April, getting these results out on time is key to making sure everyone can start in due course of time.

Live Updates Mar 30, 2026 02:15 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Result shows promotion, compartment or repeat status The released result clearly categorises students into promotion, compartment, or repeat categories. Those meeting minimum criteria in all subjects are promoted, while others may be eligible for compartment exams. The classification helps determine the next academic step for each student. READ FOR MORE DETAILS Mar 30, 2026 02:11 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Compartment exams likely for students not meeting criteria Students who do not meet the minimum qualifying marks in one or more subjects may be allowed to appear for compartment examinations. The DoE will issue separate guidelines regarding re-exams and improvement opportunities after the declaration of results. Mar 30, 2026 02:09 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Schools to distribute original marksheets after online release Following the online declaration, schools will distribute original marksheets to students. These documents will carry official signatures and stamps and will serve as the final academic record for the session, replacing the provisional digital version. Mar 30, 2026 02:08 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Result to determine transition to Class 10 and 12 boards The Class 9 and 11 results play a crucial role in academic progression, as they determine eligibility for entry into Class 10 and Class 12 board years. Students’ performance in these examinations is closely monitored, making the result declaration a key academic milestone. Mar 30, 2026 02:03 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Details mentioned on marksheet students must verify After downloading the result, students must verify key details carefully, including - -Name and student ID -Class and section -Subject-wise marks -Total marks and grade -Promotion status Any discrepancy should be reported to the school immediately for correction before final marksheets are issued. Mar 30, 2026 02:01 PM IST DoE Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Results declared for all streams on candidate portal Mar 30, 2026 01:53 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Schools to distribute original marksheets after online release While the result is now available online, schools will issue original marksheets in the coming days. The printed marksheets will include official signatures and seals and will serve as the final academic record for the session, replacing the provisional online version. Mar 30, 2026 01:44 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Result shows promotion, compartment or repeat status The released result clearly categorises students into promotion, compartment, or repeat categories. Those meeting minimum criteria in all subjects are promoted, while others may be eligible for compartment exams. The classification helps determine the next academic step for each student. READ FOR MORE DETAILS Mar 30, 2026 01:43 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: What to do if result page not loading or shows error Students facing issues while checking results can follow these steps: -Refresh the page or try again after a few minutes -Use a stable internet connection -Avoid peak hours for login -Cross-check login credentials If issues persist, students can contact their school authorities for assistance in accessing their marks and obtaining their final marksheets Mar 30, 2026 01:43 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Website facing heavy traffic, students report slow loading Shortly after the release of results, the official DoE portal experienced heavy traffic, leading to slow loading and login delays for several users. Students are advised to remain patient and try accessing the website after some time, as high volume of simultaneous logins is affecting server response. Mar 30, 2026 01:42 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Result link activated for lakhs of students across schools The result link for Class 9 and 11 has been activated on the DoE website, enabling lakhs of students to check their performance. The marksheets reflect theory, internal assessment, and practical scores, with clear indication of pass, compartment, or promotion status based on overall performance. Mar 30, 2026 01:34 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Steps to check marksheet online through official website Students can follow these steps to check their results on the official DoE portal: -Visit edudel.nic.in -Click on “Class 9/11 Result 2026” link -Enter Student ID, class, section, and date of birth -Submit details to view result -Download and save the marksheet The digital marksheet serves as provisional proof until schools issue original documents. Mar 30, 2026 01:34 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Result released, direct link active on edudel portal The Directorate of Education Delhi (DoE) has released the Class 9 and 11 results 2026 on its official website, edudel.nic.in. Students from government and aided schools can now access their marksheets online. The result includes subject-wise marks, grades, and promotion status, marking the conclusion of the academic session for thousands of students across Delhi. Mar 30, 2026 01:29 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Result to determine transition to Class 10 and 12 boards The Class 9 and 11 results play a crucial role in academic progression, as they determine eligibility for entry into Class 10 and Class 12 board years. Students’ performance in these examinations is closely monitored, making the result declaration a key academic milestone. Mar 30, 2026 01:27 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: What login credentials are required to access digital marksheet online? Students will need specific login credentials such as student ID, date of birth, class, and section to access their results online. These details are issued by respective schools and must be entered correctly on the official portal to view the digital marksheet once the result link is activated. Mar 30, 2026 01:27 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Lakhs of students evaluated across multiple government schools The Class 9 and 11 annual examinations saw participation from lakhs of students across Delhi government and aided schools. The large-scale evaluation involved teachers from multiple institutions working under coordinated schedules to ensure timely completion of answer sheet checking. Mar 30, 2026 01:22 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Digital marksheet to act as provisional result document initially The online marksheet available on the DoE portal will serve as a provisional result document. Students will receive their official printed marksheets from their schools later. The provisional result includes subject-wise marks, total score, grade, and promotion status for immediate reference. Mar 30, 2026 01:22 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Login credentials required to access digital marksheet online Students will need specific login credentials such as student ID, date of birth, class, and section to access their results online. These details are issued by respective schools and must be entered correctly on the official portal to view the digital marksheet once the result link is activated. Mar 30, 2026 01:16 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Login credentials required to access digital marksheet online Students will need specific login credentials such as student ID, date of birth, class, and section to access their results online. These details are issued by respective schools and must be entered correctly on the official portal to view the digital marksheet once the result link is activated. Mar 30, 2026 01:16 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Result preparation completed after multi-level verification process Before final declaration, the DoE carried out a multi-level verification of marks submitted by schools. This included cross-checking internal assessment data, subject-wise scores, and student records to minimise discrepancies. The result compilation process ensures accuracy and transparency before publishing marksheets online. Mar 30, 2026 01:15 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Annual exams conducted under standardised DoE evaluation framework The annual examinations for Classes 9 and 11 were conducted under a standardised framework issued by the Directorate of Education. Question papers, marking schemes, and evaluation guidelines were centrally aligned to ensure uniformity across all Delhi government schools, helping maintain consistency in assessment and result preparation. Mar 30, 2026 01:13 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Promotion criteria linked to minimum qualifying marks in each subject As per DoE guidelines, students must secure minimum qualifying marks in each subject to be promoted to the next class. Those who fail to meet the criteria may be required to appear for compartment or re-examinations. The final result will clearly indicate whether the student is promoted, detained, or eligible for improvement. Mar 30, 2026 01:13 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Result to include theory, practical and internal assessment marks The final marksheet for Class 9 and 11 students will include a combination of theory examination scores, practical assessments (where applicable), and internal assessment marks. Schools have already uploaded internal scores to the DoE system, ensuring that the final result reflects a comprehensive evaluation of student performance throughout the academic year. Mar 30, 2026 01:13 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Edudel portal to host result link for lakhs of students The official result link for Delhi school students will be hosted on edudel.nic.in, where lakhs of Class 9 and 11 students from government and aided institutions will be able to access their results. The portal is expected to display subject-wise marks, grades, and overall promotion status after login using student-specific credentials issued by schools. Mar 30, 2026 01:13 PM IST Delhi School Class 9th, 11th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: DoE result likely after completion of annual exam cycle in March The Directorate of Education Delhi (DoE) is set to release Class 9 and 11 results following the completion of annual exams held between February and early March 2026. The evaluation process, carried out across government and aided schools, has been finalised, and results are expected to reflect both written exam performance and internal assessment components submitted by schools.