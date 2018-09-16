DoE clerk poses as senior official, dupes woman of lakhs

With Nutan in police custody, Chitra heaved a sigh of relief. (File) With Nutan in police custody, Chitra heaved a sigh of relief. (File)

Despite being a postgraduate and qualifying the NET exam, Chitra (34) did not get any job offers. She finally got a post at a Rohini school. But instead of teaching, she was tasked with collecting the school fee. She quit when the school did not pay her.

Then she got a job offer from a woman, Nutan Puri, claiming to be the Deputy Director of the Directorate of Education (DoE). Nutan offered to place her at a school near her house in Kanjhawala. However, Chitra and her relatives ended up being duped of more than Rs 1 crore.

Police have now arrested Nutan and her son, Rahul, for setting up an elaborate job racket by promising government jobs at several schools under the DoE. “Nutan was posing as the DoE Deputy Director… She was in fact an Upper Divisional Clerk (UDC) posted at the Lajpat Nagar zone. Nutan and her son collected Rs 1.75 crore from 19 people. She had collected a substantial amount to repay loans and lived a lavish life,” said DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan.

With Nutan in police custody, Chitra heaved a sigh of relief. “When her phone calls would come, my hands would shake. She terrorised me for a year… I wanted to become a lecturer and she made me her slave,” Chitra told The Indian Express. After Chitra was offered a job in a private school by Nutan, she said she roped in her best friend and sister. “My sister worked at an anganwadi and was not paid well. She was a graduate and I wanted her to teach as well,” said Chitra.

After paying several lakhs in cash, Chitra alleged that the accused kept delaying her appointment under various pretexts like summer holidays and discrepancies in placement. Chitra then worked as an ‘assistant’ for the accused and ran errands for her. “She would send me to different schools in Delhi to get updates on complaints in job postings. But it was much later that I found that she was in fact enquiring into her own cases,” Chitra said.

When a year passed and the job never came, the woman and several other complainants asked for a refund. The accused promised to return the money if they got her more candidates. But the final straw came when Nutan used the money to host a lavish party for her grandson.

“Nutan kept taking money from me claiming that she was sick. We gave her gold worth Rs 1 lakh and several thousands in cash, and she hosted a party at a banquet hall,” Chitra alleged.

