Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Delhi govt to announce first draw of entry-level classes admission for reserved seats today

Out of 25 per cent of reserved seats, 22 per cent seats are reserved for EWS/DG category students and the rest 3 per cent remains for children with disabilities. 

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 15, 2021 11:34:54 am
First draw of admissions for entry level classes are open for reserved category students.

According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), the first computerised draw for admissions to entry-level classes for seats reserved under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG), and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) in the private schools will be announced today.

“It is hereby informed that the first computerized draw of lots for admission to EWS, DG, and CWSN category for academic session 2021-22 is going to be held on June 15 at 3 PM,” the DoE said in official order.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009, in entry-level classes like nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1, at least 25 per cent of seats have to be reserved. Twenty two per cent seats are reserved for EWS/DG category students and the rest three per cent remains for children with disabilities.

The application process for EWS admissions began on April 7, 2021, and the first draw was supposed to be held on April 30, 2021. However, it was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The process for general admissions in the entry-level classes was also delayed by over two months this year in view of the pandemic.

