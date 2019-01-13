DoE announces admission for EWS, special needs kids

The Directorate of Education (DoE) announced that online application for admission against seats reserved for EWS/DG and children with special needs category in private schools will open on Tuesday, a month after the process started for the open seats in such schools.

For the first time, the centralised online admission process will encompass private schools recognised by municipal corporations, over and above those recognised by the Delhi government’s department of education. However, according to the DoE circular, the process will be applicable only to the North and East corporations.

Advertising

Director of Education Sanjay Goel had earlier told The Indian Express that the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had not come on board. However, a senior offical in the South body’s education department said the civic body would take part in the centralised process. “There might have been a delay in some data reaching the directorate. We will comply with the process,” the official said.

Further, the guidelines issued by the department also state that the condition which required applicants to have a minimum residency period of three years in the capital has been waived off, and that any person with residence proof of Delhi can apply for these seats if they fulfil other criteria under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

A significant point of interest in the guidelines issued is that the new upper age limits imposed on applicants to the open seats this year have not been applied to the applicants against these reserved seats. The same age limits which were operational in the previous admission cycle will continue to be applicable in this session as well. These are as follows: three to five years for nursery, four to six years for KG and five to six years for class I (as of March 31, 2019).

The admission process for the 22 per cent seats reserved under the EWS/DG category and the 3 per cent reserved under the children with special needs category will be conducted separately. The online admission process for both will open on January 15 and close on February 14. However, while the first computerised draw of lots for children with special needs will be conducted on February 21, those for EWS/DG children will be conducted on 27 February. The department has not issued any dates for any subsequent draw of lots, in the event that seats continue to remain vacant in schools. For the academic session 2018-2019, nine rounds of draw of lots were conducted.

Advertising

In this admission season, a large number of unfilled vacancies from the previous admission cycle are being carried over to this admission cycle – 2,084 EWS/DG seats for KG and 1,516 for class I; 531 for children with special needs for KG and 111 for class I.