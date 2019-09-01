NTA JEE Main 2020: Documents needed to apply, check details

NTA JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the application form for the engineering entrance exam on September 2. Interested candidates can apply at jeemain.nic.in or nta.ac.in. To be able to apply for the national-level exam, which is a gateway for admission to undergraduate courses in colleges across the country, there are some documents one would need. Here is the list to get them ready and be able to apply on time.

The JEE Main 2020 will be held from January 6 to 11. The registration for the January session will close on September 30 and the admit cards will be available for download on December 6. The results will be out on January 31.

NTA JEE Main 2020: Documents needed

— Copy of passport-sized photograph with date and signature

— Scanned copy of signature to upload

— Date of birth as mentioned on class 10 certificate

— Class 10 and class 12 mark sheet

— EWS, PWD, SC/ST or another reservation certificate, if applicable

— Education qualification certificates

JEE Main mock test, sample paper

Till 2018, JEE Main was held once in a year by the Central Board of Secondary Education, however, the NTA conducts the test twice a year now. The first session of JEE Main was held in January and the second will be conducted in April.