Doctors pursuing MD, MS to mandatory participate for District Residency Programme: NMC

Students pursuing MD or MS to undergo posting at a district hospital for three months is mandatory for all, 2021 batch onwards, declares National Medical Commission (NMC), today.

District Residency Programme (DRP) is also mandatory for students admitted in private medical colleges and deemed universities, the NMC said in a letter to the Director, Directorate of Medical Education of all States and Union Territories and Principal/Dean of all the medical colleges/Medical Institutions of India.

Read | PG medical students may have to serve in district hospitals to be eligible to appear in final exam

The decision has been taken by the National Level Steering committee chaired by President, post graduate medical education board (PGMEB), it said asking all concerned to take necessary action accordingly.

As for the district hospital is concerned it includes Community Health Centres (CHC) at Taluka Level subject to the condition that it is public sector/government- funded hospital of not less 100 beds with facility/staff for the designated specialties, the NMC said.

DRP being new initiative, it will be flexible based on the requirements and necessary modifications in the regulations can be suggested, it said.

Resident doctors have to be provided accommodation within the campus of district hospital or within a periphery of 2-3 km, so that they are available on call. This arrangement has to be provided by the concerned state and UT, the NMC letter said.

Representations have been received from students admitted in the year 2020 seeking exemption from DRP as their final year examinations are approaching, the NMC stated.

Advertisement

The Post Graduate Medical Education Regulation 2000 (PGMER-2000) provides for three months District Residency Programme (DRP) in district health system for PG students of broad specialty.

Theses provision were made by notification dated september 16, 2020. However due to COVID-19 pandemic, the DRP has not been implemented till now, the NMC letter said.

As per the regulations, the District Residency Programme has been made mandatory in district hospitals for three months and the rotation of students is to be done in the 3 or 4 or 5 semester of the postgraduate programme, the NMC said.