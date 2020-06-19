Do yoga with family and upload video: UGC’s guidelines on Yoga Day

COVID-19 pandemic leads to yoga day celebrations to go digital and amid social distancing (Express photograph by Arul Horizon/ Representational) COVID-19 pandemic leads to yoga day celebrations to go digital and amid social distancing (Express photograph by Arul Horizon/ Representational)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked education institutes to celebrate International Yoga Day (IYD) amid ‘social distancing’ norms. The International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. This year, the UGC has asked colleges to refrain from having any mass yoga celebrations like last year and instead came up with new criteria.

In a recent notice, UGC has asked institutes to direct teachers and students to celebrate Yoga Day by practicing yoga at home with their family and upload their pictures and videos on internet platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The UGC asked practitioners to perform yoga for 45 minutes on the yoga protocol developed by accomplished yoga experts on June 21 at 7 am. The higher education institutes will also have to upload their activities at UGC University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP). Just like last year, a copy of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) which also includes a 45-minute sequence of Yoga drill is uploaded on the website, yoga.ayush.gov.in for institutes to refer to.

The Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) has been uploading videos of different Yoga asanas through his Twitter handles and asking students to practice these asanas (yoga poses) to stay healthy and stress-free. He has asked students across age groups to upload their pictures while practicing yoga and share the same with him by using hashtag – #HealthierMe and #Internationalyogaday2020.

Prime Miniter of India, Narendra Modi in 2015 had coined Yoga Day to promote the culture of Yoga in the world and re-establish the same among Indian youth. This year, it will be the sixth yoga day. Last year, UGC in its letter had asked varsities “to promote Yoga among youth and invoke the sentiment of National pride in proliferating Yoga to the rest of the world”.

