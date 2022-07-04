Do not post any anti-Govt content on social media, tell kin too: TIFR to staff

The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), the country’s premier institution for advanced research in fundamental sciences, has instructed its staff not to post “anti-government content”, photographs and videos of institute facilities on social media platforms since it “could lead to serious security consequences”. It has asked the staff to tell their family members too not to post such content.

In a letter dated April 13, TIFR Registrar Wing Commander George Antony (retired), referring to observations notified by the Department of Atomic Energy, mentioned that photographs and videos of DAE offices and facilities had been noticed on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

“It has been noticed that certain disgruntled employees have been sharing anti-government content over social media. The activities have been red-flagged by the agencies and the department. Staff members of the institute are requested to refrain from uploading any photographs of videos, related to the institute, its centres and field stations, residential colonies or any other government property over social media platforms, as the same could lead to serious security consequences. Staff members are further informed to desist from uploading any anti-government content over social media. Family members too should be appraised about the same,” the letter stated.

Acknowledging the notification, TIFR Director Professor S Ramakrishnan said he would respond Monday to queries regarding the letter.

Sources said the letter was issued based on DAE directives. “The DAE has set-ups across the country in different places. Photos or videos referred to in the letter could have been from any of these set-ups and then a universal directive might have been issued for all set-ups. In a few days, there could be more clarity on this,” sources said.