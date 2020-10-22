Do not open schools this year, parents appeal to CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Nearly 2,500 parents of children studying in Delhi schools have made a representation to the office of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requesting that schools not be opened this academic year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In an email to the CMO, the Delhi Parent’s Association sent short inputs and views from 2,498 parents, almost all of whom stated they are not comfortable sending their children to schools currently.

“Schools should be reopened when zero Covid-19 cases are reported for at least 10 days or when a vaccine is available. Else, the government should declare this year as zero year. Students till Class VIII should be promoted to the next class, and for students of Classes IX to XII, they should conduct some online test,” wrote Rajeev Arora, one of the parents.

