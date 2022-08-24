scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

DNB PDCET 2022 Result today; here’s how to check

DNB PDCET Result 2022: Candidates who qualify the entrance exam have to appear for verification of documents which will be undertaken at the time of counseling/admission process.

DNB PDCET resultApplicants will be able to check their result at the official website - nbe.edu.in(Representational/ pixabay.com)

The National Board of examination (NBE) will release the DNB PDCET 2022 results today. The exam was conducted on July 24. Applicants will be able to check their result at the official website – nbe.edu.in

DNB-PDCET 2022 is the ranking examination for admission to various Post Diploma DNB courses of 2022 admission session. Candidates who qualify the entrance exam have to appear for verification of documents which will be undertaken at the time of counseling/admission process.

DNB PDCET 2022 Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the examination tab

Step 3: click on DNB PGCET

Step 4: Under 2022, click the result tab

Step 5: On the result page, enter login credentials

Step 6: Submit to access the score card

Candidates should note that there will be no re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of responses marked by the candidates. The validity of the result of DNB-PDCET 2022 will be only for the current admission session i.e. 2022 admission session for Post Diploma DNB Courses and cannot be carried forward for the next session of admissions

2.A separate merit will be prepared for each Broad specialty in which Post Diploma CET examination is conducted. For e.g. the merit list for DNB Obstetrics & Gynaecology Post Diploma DNB seats will have only Post DGO candidates as contenders.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 12:13:38 pm
