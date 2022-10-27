scorecardresearch
DNB Final Theory Exams: NBE announces test dates; registration to begin on October 29

DNB Final Theory Exams: Candidates can fill the form at the official website — natboard.edu.in. According to the schedule, the final theory exam will be conducted on December 21, 22, 23 and 24.

DNB Final Theory Exams: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today announced that the online application for DNB/DrNB final theory exam December 2022 will be available from October 29. Candidates can fill the form at the official website — natboard.edu.in. 

According to the schedule released by the NBEMS, the final theory exam will be conducted on December 21, 22, 23 and 24.

Application form for DNB/DrNB final examinations December 2022 can be submitted only online at the official NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in — from 3 pm of October 29 till 11:55 pm of November 18.

Details about eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details will soon be uploaded on the official website on October 29.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Commiittee (MCC) has extended the reporting deadline for NEET PG 2022 round 2 counselling session. Candidates now have time till 5 pm of October 28 to report to the allotted colleges. The deadline has been extended from October 26. The notice is available at the official website – mcc.nic.in. MCC extended the deadline considering multiple requests received from students due to the festive season.

