NEET 2018: DMER Maharashtra Phase 2 document verification to begin on July 14

NEET 2018: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Maharashtra has released the verification schedule of the documents for the phase two counselling of NEET UG 2018. Candidates having the rank of 1,75,000 onwards can apply for the Phase 2 document verification that will be conducted from July 14. The online window, dmer.org, of the document verification will be closed on July 24. The document verification will be conducted in two sessions each day. `

DMER Maharashtra NEET 2018: Candidates need to verify these documents

The candidates need to verify these following documents, Admit card, Prove of nationality, voters id card, aadhar id, NEET UG mark sheet, A copy of online application form, HSC (Class 12) mark sheet, SSC (Class 10) mark sheet, Health certificate at the time of online document verification process. The document verification process will be closed on July 24.

The result of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) NEET 2018 examination was declared on June 4. The examination was conducted on May 6, 2018 for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam was conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Who all can appear for NEET UG 15 per cent AIQ counselling?

Only those candidates can appear for the counselling who have qualified NEET UG 2018, obtaining a minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for general-physically handicapped).

This year, Kalpana Kumari has obtained the All India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2018 with 99.99 percentile. She has obtained 171 out of 180 in physics, 160 out of 180 in Chemistry, 360 out of 360 in Biology (Biology and Zoology). Overall her score is 691 out of 720.

