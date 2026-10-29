Tamil Nadu declares November 9 as holiday for school, colleges

The Tamil Nadu government has declared Monday, November 9, a public holiday for all the schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the state in view of Diwali falling on Sunday, November 8.

According to a government circular dated October 28, the holiday has been announced following requests from students, teachers and government employees.

In order to compensate for the additional holiday, the fourth Saturday of the month, November 28, has been declared a working day for all the schools, government offices, colleges and other educational institutions across Tamil Nadu. The order also directs district administrations and concerned authorities to make the necessary arrangements for implementing the decision.