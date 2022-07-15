Global teacher award winner Disale may face action from admin, panel report under final consideration

The global award-winning teacher from Solapur district’s Paritewadi Zilla Parishad (ZP) School, Ranjitsinh Disale, may face action by the administration for remaining absent from his post for a considerable time. According to information provided by Solapur ZP, even as Disale has resigned, the inquiry committee report which is under final consideration right now will decide on action to be taken against him before he is relieved from the job.

Disale has been at loggerheads with the administration since he applied for leave after being selected for the Fulbright Scholarship in the USA in January this year. After denying his leave applications due to missing documents, the Solapur ZP had initiated an inquiry against him for being absent from his job. The then education minister, Varsha Gaikwad, had intervened and Disale’s leave was approved for the six-month-long scholarship in the USA. However, his resignation earlier this week started a new discussion in the education circle.

“The committee has submitted its report, which is currently under final consideration, as all points have to be cross-checked. For example, his absenteeism report was submitted already and proofs were asked to be collected. As per the procedure, he, too, will be given a hearing. We are very proud of him and his work but if as a teacher he has violated any regulation, action will be taken against him,” said Dilip Swami, CEO of Solapur ZP who currently has the report and will take the final decision.

Disale declined to comment on the inquiry by Solapur ZP administration. “After the scholarship, I plan to pursue higher education in the field of education. After working on ground, I envisage to work in policy-making now and so will be pursuing a master’s degree in educational policies. Considering the longer duration that it requires me to be away from the district, I submitted my resignation.”

Disale was named winner of the Global Teacher Prize 2020 by Warkey foundation in partnership with UNESCO – a $ 1 million award presented annually to an exceptional teacher, for his project of QR-coded textbooks which allowed girl students from his class to continue study at home.