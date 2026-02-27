Delhi CM Shri school admissions process begins today

Eligibility is restricted to Delhi residents who studied in a recognised school in the capital during the 2025–26 session. (Image: Screenshot from the official website)

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has today started the online admission registration for Classes 6, 9 and 11 in CM Shri Schools for the 2026-27 academic session. Parents and students will have until March 12 to submit forms for the entrance examination.

Eligibility is restricted to Delhi residents who studied in a recognised school in the capital during the 2025–26 session. According to the department’s circular, half of the seats will be reserved for students who completed Classes 5, 8 and 10 in government schools, while the remaining seats will be available to other eligible applicants.

