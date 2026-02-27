Delhi CM Shri school admissions process begins today

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has today started the online admission registration for Classes 6, 9 and 11 in CM Shri Schools for the 2026-27 academic session. Parents and students will have until March 12 to submit forms for the entrance examination.
Eligibility is restricted to Delhi residents who studied in a recognised school in the capital during the 2025–26 session. According to the department’s circular, half of the seats will be reserved for students who completed Classes 5, 8 and 10 in government schools, while the remaining seats will be available to other eligible applicants.
Read More | Delhi govt launches online school admission portal for EWS, CWSN, DG applicants
Entrance tests for Classes 6 and 9 are expected to be held in the last week of March, with the Class 11 examination scheduled for May. The department aims to conclude admissions for Classes 6 and 9 by April 30. Admit card release dates will be announced separately.
The exams will be objective and conducted on OMR sheets. Detailed syllabi and sample OMR sheets will be uploaded to the department’s website. The Class 6 paper will be bilingual, carrying a maximum of 300 marks, and will not include negative marking. Papers for Classes 9 and 11, however, will be in English, carry 400 marks each, and apply negative marking.
CM Shri Schools, launched as a flagship initiative of the Delhi government, are designed to provide infrastructure, updated curricula and holistic learning opportunities. The programme was inaugurated on February 17 by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who opened a new CM Shri School in Sarojini Nagar as part of the rollout across 75 government institutions.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has revamped its education department website and has added a new ‘fee review’ section along with features such as daily attendance tracking, mock tests and question banks to improve transparency and student support.
According to the website, the this tab allows parents to raise complaints related to school fees, track updates and directly email the chairman of the Fee Review Committee. The committee comprises Justice Anil Dev Singh, former Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, as chairman, chartered accountant JS Kochar, and former additional director of education RK Sharma as members, it showed.