Delhi Nursery admission 2023 first merit list releasing on January 20

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will release the Delhi Nursery 2023 admission first merit list on January 20. The Delhi Nursery admission merit list can be checked through the notice board of the respective schools.

The registrations for admission to entry-level classes for open seats in private un-aided recognised schools of Delhi for the session 2023-24 were conducted from December 1 to 23, 2022. The second selection list including the waiting list will be published on February 6. The admission process for the academic session 2023-24 will conclude on March 17.

The Delhi Nursery admission process is being held for children who are a minimum of four years of age for nursery admission, a minimum of five years for KG (pre-primary), and at least six years for class 1 on March 31.

Private schools should reserve at least 25 per cent of the seats for economically disadvantaged students, disadvantaged groups, and students with disabilities for the 2023-24 academic session.

The queries of parents related to admissions of their wards against the first list will be resolved between January 21 and 30, 2023.