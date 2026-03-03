Govt announces mandatory 150 hours of on-the-job training for ITI trainees under Craftsmen Training Scheme

“Statistics on dropouts should be responded to with urgency. These students must be traced. We need to apply a two-fold strategy. They need to be brought back and made to benefit from skilling and vocational training.”

The Directorate General of Training (DGT) has issued detailed guidelines regarding the implementation of a mandatory provision of 150 hours of on-the-job training or group project for trainees at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the Craftsmen Training Scheme.

DGT comes under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

In the traditional training system, trainees primarily receive instruction using tools and machines available within ITI campuses. This limits their exposure to modern and emerging industrial technologies.

As a result, many trainees require additional on-the-job training after joining the industry. In view of the rapidly evolving industrial landscape and continuous technological advancements, strengthening industry-integrated training has become essential.