Director, chairman and faculty posts lying vacant in IITs, IIITs and NITs: Education Minister 

Several posts in the premier technical institutions across the country are yet to be filled. As on July 13, 2021, a total of 147 posts of faculty are lying vacant in centrally-funded Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs). The total sanctioned strength is 410.

In response to a Lok Sabha question, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, said that 8 posts of chairman at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are lying vacant along with 21 posts of chairman at NITs. Further, 5 IITs and 5 National Institute of Technology (NITs) are functioning without directors.

Read | Ramesh Pokhriyal’s term marked by vacancies in Central universities, IITs

In IIIT Allahabad, the sanctioned posts are 109, of which, 28 are vacant. At ABV-IIITM Gwalior, 73 are sanctioned and 37 are vacant. In PDPM-IIIT&M Jabalpur, 21 posts are vacant out of 84 sanctioned posts. In IIITD&M Kancheepuram, 50 of the 113 sanctioned posts are vacant whereas, in IIITD&M Kurnool, 11 out of 31 posts are vacant.

“Arising of vacancies and filling them up with suitable, qualified candidates is a continuous process. The IIITs have been taking measures to attract quality faculty, which include year-round open advertisements, invitation through search-cum-selection procedures to alumni/ scientists/ faculty, special recruitment drive, etc. A total of 204 faculty positions were lying vacant till January 2019. However, 48 faculty posts were filled during the period after January 2019 and till February 2020,” Pradhan said.

Also Read | DoPT opposes de-reserving vacant IIT posts after a year

The faculty recruitments in IITs are made through rolling advertisement, which is open to all eligible candidates throughout the year. The recruitment to non-teaching cadre is regulated by the guidelines of the Department of Personnel & Training.

“IITs were advised to follow the government guidelines issued from time to time in the matter of reservation in the admission of students and recruitment of staff. IITs have been carrying out special recruitment drives for filling up vacancies belonging to the OBCs category, both in the teaching and non-teaching cadre. In Central Universities, after implementation of ‘The Centre Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019’, the OBC reservation has been implemented at all levels,” Pradhan said.