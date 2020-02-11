Dip in number of students for Assam 12th exam: ‘Shift to other boards as most state schools run without teachers’

Assam AHSEC 12th exam 2020 will commence from February 12. Representational Image/ file Assam AHSEC 12th exam 2020 will commence from February 12. Representational Image/ file

Assam AHSEC 12th exam 2020: A total of 2.34 lakh students will appear for the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations, a fall of 10,000 students from last year. A total of 2.42 lakh students appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations last year.

The Assam AHSEC Class 12 examination will commence from Wednesday, February 12, 2020. “A total of 1,75,175 students will appear in the Arts stream, 18,178 students for Commerce and 40,588 in Science,” AHSEC deputy secretary Jyoti Kalita told indianexpress.com.

According to the official, the sorry state of government schools forced students to shift to other boards. “Most government schools in the state are running without teachers, and lots of schools have no proper setup for science stream subjects. The apathetic conditions of schools in the state forced students to shift to CBSE, ICSE, other boards,” the official mentioned.

The poor pass percentage in the Class 10 results affected the total number of candidates appearing for the examination. “The pass percentage in the SEBA HSLC Class 10 examination is going down consistently which made lesser number of students qualified for the 12th standard,” stated the official.

Meanwhile, the number of candidates appearing for the open school examination is increasing gradually. This year, around 45,000 students are appearing for the open school (Class 12) examination.

“As the government has made provisions that to get government jobs in the state, a minimum qualification of 50 per cent marks in Class 12 is required along with knowledge of Assamese, the candidates are clearing the HS secondary exams through open mode as it is relatively easier than the regular format,” the official mentioned.

Like every year, the board has taken strict measures to prevent any sort of malpractices in the exams. “Every centre will be under CCTV surveillance, and jammers will be installed in sensitive centres. Around 40 observers and 850 supervisors have been appointed by the board to monitor the examination process,” said the official. The invigilators will not be allowed to carry any sort of electronic gadgets inside, however, this rule does not apply to the board-appointed observer.

The Higher Secondary examinations will be concluded on March 14, 2020. The practical exams will be conducted from February 18 to 29, 2020.

