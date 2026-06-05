Digvijaya Singh writes to PM Modi, seeks white paper on NEET UG leak allegations

Days after the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, Rajya Sabha MP and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, Digvijaya Singh, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the government issue a comprehensive white paper on paper leaks and irregularities in National Testing Agency (NTA)-conducted examinations over the past eight years.
In the letter dated June 4, Singh said the cancellation had “wreaked havoc on the mental health of lakhs of students” and that the absence of any consolidated public record of past paper leak investigations was compounding their distress.
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“There is presently no consolidated public record of cases relating to paper leaks and how they are being prosecuted by the CBI and other investigative agencies of the Government of India and State Governments. Amidst the absence of official information, there are plenty of reports and rumours that have taken their place,” Singh wrote.
The Congress MP flagged two specific concerns he said had been repeatedly brought to him by students in recent weeks. First, Sanjeev Kumar alias Mukhiya — identified as the main accused in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case in Hazaribagh — is reportedly out on bail. Second, the CBI has filed a closure report in the UGC-NET 2024 case, stating that no irregularities had occurred in the examination that the NTA itself had cancelled.
Singh further noted that when a Delhi court sought a written explanation from the CBI for its closure report, the agency asked for more time. “The CBI’s delay in providing its explanation has similarly sent out a negative message among India’s students,” he said.
To restore students’ confidence in the examination system, Singh has proposed that the government publish a white paper documenting, among other things, a full list of paper leaks and irregularities in NTA-conducted exams over the last eight years, as well as the specific action taken by the NTA and investigative agencies — including the names of those arrested — in each of those cases.