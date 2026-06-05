Digvijaya Singh writes to PM Modi, seeks white paper on NEET UG leak allegations

The Congress MP flagged two specific concerns he said had been repeatedly brought to him by students in recent weeks. (Image: AI Generated)

Days after the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, Rajya Sabha MP and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, Digvijaya Singh, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the government issue a comprehensive white paper on paper leaks and irregularities in National Testing Agency (NTA)-conducted examinations over the past eight years.

In the letter dated June 4, Singh said the cancellation had “wreaked havoc on the mental health of lakhs of students” and that the absence of any consolidated public record of past paper leak investigations was compounding their distress.

Read | Who will be held accountable for exam paper leaks? Don’t bet on it, records show most get away