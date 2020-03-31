Digital classes and beyond: CISCE guides teachers on how to use lockdown period

Council advised teachers on giving innovative worksheets to students (Representational image) Council advised teachers on giving innovative worksheets to students (Representational image)

To ensure that students do not lose their time during the lockdown period, Council for Indian School Certification Examinations (CISCE) has share guidelines with students and teachers on how to utilize the time of lockdown. The CISCE asked teachers to not only use modern and digital means but also asked them to go beyond it.

The Council asked teachers to study the pupil performance analysis carefully and help them guide on how to attempt question paper and how to prepare for ISC and ICSE board exams. It also asked them to send worksheets, assessment sheets and project work to be completed during this period.

“Our students need to be equipped with 21st century skills such as critical thinking, communication, creativity, scientific temper, medial literacy, technological literacy etc in order to be future ready,” the council said in an advisory. It added that teachers can not only use this time to develop a better understanding of these skills but also design innovative activities which help in fostering these skills.

Stating that the shutdown of school and academic work being put on hold is a “major concer for the Council”, it asked schools to make alternative arrangements. While the council made some suggestions including MHRD’s e-learning portal to Zoom app, it added that the board leaves it to the choice of teachers and students.

Country is undergoing a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown will end on April 15. Several board exams including CISCE have been postponed and revised dates will be announced after the lockdown.

