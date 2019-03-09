Class 12 students find CBSE Hindi Core paper ‘difficult and lengthy’

Students who have appeared for the Class 12 Hindi Core paper on Saturday complained about the length of the paper and said that it was difficult to complete the paper within the stipulated time. “The paper was so lengthy that no one can possibly complete it in three hours,” said Siddharth Agarwal, a Delhi student who appeared for the Class 12 Hindi paper.

Echoing similar concerns, another examinee said she was forced to leave three and five mark questions because of the length of the paper. “As the paper was very lengthy, I could not complete the three and five mark questions. I am expecting around 60-70 marks,” said Anuja, who studies in DPS Noida.

According to students, set-C of the paper was easier as opposed to A and B. Mukesh Singh, a Class 12 student from KV Noida, said that the set-C was the easiest of all and that he is expecting around 90 per cent marks.

Anvita Agarwal from KV school, Kolkata said that the question numbers 9 and 10 in the paper were a bit difficult. “Though I managed to finish the paper within time, I am not happy with my performance as the paper was lengthy I could not answer the questions properly,” she said.

Meanwhile, the students who appeared for Hindi Elective said the paper was easy with many expecting good scores. “The students of my school are very happy with the paper, and most of them are expecting to get full marks,” said Arvind Kumar, PGT Hindi, Vidyagyan Leadership Academy, Bulandshahr, UP.

Over two lakh (2,00,730) students appeared for the Hindi Core and around 1.65 lakh (1,65,459) students sat for Hindi Elective examinations.